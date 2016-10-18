Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

October 14, 2016

 

Nathan Leedy (left in photo) of Three Rivers was officially sworn in as a judge of the Tulare County Superior Court on Thursday, Oct. 6, by Michael Sheltzer (right).

Leedy is among five Superior Court judges who have ties to Three Rivers, including Sheltzer, who formerly resided in Three Rivers and raised his children here. The three others grew up in Three Rivers: Lloyd Hicks (recently retired), Kathryn (Thorn) Montejano, and David Mathias.

