Suicide Task Force schedules Three Rivers forum

In the aftermath of the deaths of Three Rivers residents last week due to suicide, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, at the request of Pastor Marilyn Creel of Community Presbyterian Church in Three Rivers, has scheduled a public forum on suicide prevention.

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m., in McDowall Auditorium at Three Rivers School. Noah Whitaker, task force coordinator, and Carla Sawyer, public health nurse, will make presentations. Both agency professionals are intimately acquainted with suicide. Noah’s father and grandfather died due to suicide as did Carla’s son.

Whitaker said the Tulare and Kings Counties Suicide Prevention Task Force's outreach is aimed at coping and recovery associated with these tragic events. This week, Whitaker said, he was meeting with the families of the victims to provide assistance as they work through their grief.

Suicides are the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Teens are the demographic with the highest rates of suicide.

Nationwide, one-half of all suicides involve a firearm. Annually, this method is the cause of more deaths than homicides.

For more information on suicide prevention or the upcoming meeting, contact Noah Whitaker, (559) 624-8000.