Spiceman and his culinary creations return to Three Rivers

Just when you thought the summer season couldn’t get any hotter, along comes the Spiceman and his traveling Cajun kitchen. Leroy “Spiceman” Franklin returns this weekend bringing his eclectic taste of Cajun and Creole cuisine to Three Rivers Brewing Company straight from Louisiana’s bayou country.

The Spiceman will be cooking up his award-winning crawdads, shrimp, and fish entrees inspired by Cajun and Creole master chefs deep in the heart of the bayou. In fact, while Chef Leroy was on hiatus from California for more than a decade, he was a chef-in-residence in Louisiana, perfecting his line of 24 uniquely different blended seasonings from all-natural ingredients.

In addition to his heaping dinner plates of soul food, all priced from $8 to $10, patrons of the local brewery can meet the man and hear his story of one incredible journey that has taken the Spiceman to some of the world’s most famous kitchens and foodie events on the planet.

The Spiceman is no stranger to Three Rivers or Kaweah Country. Perfecting his unique Louisiana style while based in Lemoore in the 1990s, he was a fixture in those days at local events like the Redbud Festival, Woodlake Western Week, and was always on hand to help with fundraisers that were in need of his culinary talent.

Leroy said he can’t wait to ply his unique global spice collection in the cool riverfront breezes of the setting at Three Rivers Brewing Company.

“From coastal kitchens to mountain cast iron simmering on a woodstove, my recipes topped with my signature savory crawfish and shrimp sauce are fit for the Mardi Gras king and queen or your next down-home meal,” said Leroy.

Come meet the man behind the culinary legend. The Spiceman cometh this weekend, serving Cajun cuisine on Saturday, July 28, from 2 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 29, from noon to 8 p.m. Eat in the riverside beer garden or enjoy the feast at home.