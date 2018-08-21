SOS and several citations

AUGUST 6 - 12, 2018

Sequoia National Park

Ash Mountain

August 8— Rangers investigated graffiti in the Potwisha area. The suspect was located and charged with a mandatory court appearance for vandalism of park property, defacing natural resources, disposing of refuse improperly, and possession of a controlled substance.

August 12— A ranger was called out for a disabled vehicle and a potential medical. A 64-year-old woman with supplemental oxygen tanks was running low and the family had been stranded for several hours with no service. The vehicle was broken down in the middle of the road on a blind turn. The vehicle was pushed off the side of the road and CHP transported the 64-year-old to Visalia to receive oxygen refills.

Lodgepole

August 7— Rangers responded to an 11-year-old who had stopped breathing. Upon arrival, the boy was alert and conscious. EMS care was provided before he was carried out and transported by ambulance for further care.

August 8— Ranger responded to a 42-year-old male who had fallen while hiking in Dorst Campground. Rangers provided EMS care on scene and the patient was carried out to their vehicle for transport to a medical facility.

August 8— Rangers responded to a vehicle that had gone over the Clover Creek Bridge. They located two injured persons, a 36-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, near the wreckage of their vehicle, approximately 200 feet below the road. Rangers set up a technical rope system to bring the patients back up to the roadway. The male was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter (H40) and transported to the hospital. The female was transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. The couple was traveling with their dog, who survived the plunge over the bridge and was recovered by rangers. A ranger kept the dog overnight at their house and then drove him to Fresno where he stayed at a vet hospital and was picked up by friends the next day. Both individuals are still in hospital and have received several surgeries.

August 9— Rangers responded to a 64-year-old hiker who had slipped and rolled her ankle on the Hanging Rock trail. She was brought to the trailhead via a wheeled litter and refused ambulance transport.

August 10— Rangers arrested one subject for being under the influence of drugs in Lodgepole Campground.

Mineral King

August 8— The park received notification of a personal locator beacon activation from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in the area of Pinto Lake long after dark. Units were dispatched the following morning, where they determined that a group of six hikers decided to leave one of their party behind, and he failed to show up at their scheduled camp. A trail crew worker hiked with half of the remaining party back to the point last seen, locating the missing hiker en route. He had seen a bear, become scared, and didn’t catch up with the group before it became dark. He was uninjured.

High Sierra

August 8— A 65-year-old female contacted the Crabtree ranger complaining of symptoms of altitude illness. The ranger/EMT contacted medical control and the doctor advised her to evacuate from wilderness. She chose to go against medical advice and try to evacuate herself. Later that evening, she recontacted the ranger saying she was worse and wanted to be evacuated. She had to be treated overnight until a helicopter was available the next morning. She was then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

August 9— The Pear Lake ranger received a report from a hiker that a 24-year-old male had drowned in Heather Lake and that CPR was in progress. He responded to the scene, arriving 24 minutes later. Bystanders stated that CPR had been performed for more than 50 minutes and there were no signs of life. CPR was discontinued. The body was removed by California Highway Patrol Helicopter H40 while the park contract helicopter was executing a mission for an individual experiencing cardiac-related issues. The body was transported to the helibase and

turned over to the Tulare County Coroner. (See article above.)

August 11— The park received an SOS from a Satellite Emergency Notification Device (SEND) at Crabtree Meadow. Helicopter-552 responded with a parkmedic and rescue personnel. The patient, a 56-year-old female, was found to be suffering from nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. She was evacuated to the Ash Mountain Helibase and transferred to Exeter Ambulance for transport to the hospital.

August 12— The same SEND device that was activated on August 11 activated an “SOS” signal again. A wilderness ranger/Emergency Medical Technician was 15 minutes away and responded on foot. A 69-year-old male was complaining of weakness, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. The patient requested helicopter evacuation. A medical exam was completed and base hospital contact was made. The patient was advised to rest and hydrate a day or so at Crabtree Meadow. The patient decided to continue hiking toward Trail Crest against medical advice.

August 12-13— A backpacker was treated for symptoms of high altitude pulmonary edema on the John Muir Trail at Tyndall Creek. A ranger/EMT provided EMS care through the night. On the morning of August 13, Helicopter 552 was requested to extricate the patient.

Kings Canyon National Park

Sierra Crest

August 9— A trail crew packer reported an adult male with chest pain along the Dusy Basin trail’s switchbacks. The Sierra Crest ranger was the Advanced Life Support medical care provider on the park helicopter medevac managed by the Sequoia District ranger in conjunction with the concurrent Heather Lake fatality. The Dusy patient recovered with self-administered aspirin taken prior to contact, supplemental oxygen, and descent to Ash Mountain Helibase where he was transferred to a ground ambulance for transport to the hospital.

August 10— The Sierra Crest ranger managed a search-and-rescue for a two-way satellite device SOS activation at Glacier Creek. The park helicopter was requested when there was no response to messages sent to the device. The park helicopter located a seemingly healthy individual signaling “two thumbs up” in the area, made contact and confirmed the subject had accidently activated the SOS due to the device being unprotected in his pack. The SOS was cancelled.

Cedar Grove

August 8— Rangers responded to a report of a male two miles up the Bubbs Creek Trail with a general illness and unable to hike out. Rangers carried his 70-pound pack and assisted him to the Roads End parking lot without incident.

August 9— Rangers responded to a possible domestic violence situation in Sentinel Campground. Both the male and female were issued mandatory citations for disorderly conduct (fighting).

August 10— Rangers were called out for a noise complaint in Canyon View Campground after the group received several warnings the previous nights. The group was issued a citation for audio disturbance and were very aggressive toward the law enforcement staff. This same group continued to cause disturbances in the campground, on the roadways, and recreation areas in Cedar Grove.

August 11— Rangers responded to falling rocks above Roaring River Falls. Once on scene, rangers observed six individuals throwing and kicking rocks off the trail, which almost struck several visitors below the falls.

August 11— A ranger on wilderness patrol in Middle Paradise Valley responded to a male backpacker under the influence of mushrooms. Hikers in the area had found him unresponsive and were concerned. As he became more responsive, he told them he had taken mushrooms. When the ranger arrived on scene, the individual had destroyed his tent and was screaming profanities. This behavior continued for approximately two hours. The individual was cited for disorderly conduct, maintaining a hazardous condition, unreasonable noise, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

August 12— Cedar Grove rangers responded to a female who had been left on the side of the road near Sentinel Campground. The female was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for being under the influence of a controlled substance and making suicidal threats. Two male subjects that were associated with this individual were issued several mandatory citations.