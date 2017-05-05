Snowpack above average says final snow survey

The Sierra snowpack results are in, and the latest numbers confirm that this past winter was a drought buster. On Monday, California Department of Water Resources officials released the results of the May 1 survey, the final one of the current season.

The news was best of all in the central and southern Sierra. In those regions, the snowpack was 202 percent and 180 percent, respectively, of the long-term May 1 average. The snow water equivalent was 47.1 inches in the central Sierra and 37.6 in the southern Sierra.

The Kaweah River drainage is at 227 percent of the May 1 average with four of the five stations reporting (absent is Farewell Gap in the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park).

Lake Kaweah, which is currently approaching 50 percent of capacity, is really not atypical for this time of year. According to Phil Deffenbaugh, general manager, the lake level is right where he expected it to be. Even in below normal years, when the snow melts earlier, the May 1 level is usually at or near 100,000 cfs.

Here are some benchmarks of what to watch for as the lake gradually fills to capacity. In a few days most of Horse Creek Campground will be inundated except for the upper sites that will remain open.

Unfortunately for would-be campers, Horse Creek will be underwater and closed by the Memorial Day weekend. Holiday Falls will also disappear soon as water begins to seep into the area adjacent Holiday Lodge.

“We expect to be full [185,000 acre feet] on or right about June 15,” Phil said. “That June high water mark is not unusual for a year when we would fill the basin. What’s unusual this year is that the models look like we will stay full for two weeks and maybe through July 4th.”

So that rolling thunder revue of the Kaweah River that can be heard nightly during the recent hot weather will continue off and on this year into July. The reason it’s a little later this year is that the snowpack is much higher than in the past. A high-elevation snowpack is precisely what scientists have predicted in this era of climate change.

The last significant rainfall in Three Rivers occurred April 14 when it rained .15 of an inch. As of May 5, the season total (at 1,000 feet) is 31.41 inches. Locations at higher elevations on Mineral King Road and the North Fork are reporting more than 40 inches.

Since 1962, there are good records for that same collection station at 1,000 feet in Three Rivers. Since 1962, there have only been five seasons with more rainfall than the current year-to-date total. They are from the most to the least: 1983 - 44.25; 1969 - 36.78; 1967 - 34.50; 1978 - 34.45; and 2011 - 32.08.

It felt a little like maybe the precipitation is done for this season as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s for the first time in 2017. But a series of cold storms is aimed at the West Coast and could conceivably revise the 2017 precipitation total higher.