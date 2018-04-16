Snow remains below average

WEATHER WATCH: During Jazzaffair 2017, there were some serious storms in the forecast, also known as “Jazzaffair weather.” During Jazzaffair, Three Rivers often experiences all four seasons in one weekend. Not this year. The local forecast calls for dry weather with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s. In 2017, Lake Kaweah was in the release mode to prepare for all that snowmelt — storage was 44,356 acre feet. This year, it’s catch and hold every drop — storage is 119,366 acre feet and rising.

* * *

Although the water content of the local snowpack doubled during the March series of storms, the April 1 reading of 12.9 inches for the Southern Sierra represented only 50 percent of the average for the last 50 years. Adding further to the season’s water woes was the warm April 7 storm brought much of that snow down the Kaweah drainage in a single day.

The peak flow of the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River occurred at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, and for a brief few minutes eclipsed 12,000 cubic feet per second. The cascading water that reached the Three Rivers area came in churning waves and contained muddy sediment and lots of debris.

While the high water was loud and rowdy, it was minor in comparison to previous events. In fact, last year, on Jan. 9, 2017, the Middle Fork peaked at 19,673 cfs.

During the April 7 rain event, the precipitation fell as rain all the way to 12,000 feet and above. Had the warm rain fallen on last season’s much larger snow pack, those peak flows would have approached the 56,000 cfs, which occurred January 2, 1997, the largest flow in the last two decades.

As threatening as those flows appeared to be on April 7, they were only a drop in the bucket compared to 1955 flows fueled by a warm storm and snowmelt that occurred in December. Those flows were estimated to be in excess of 110,000 cfs or the equivalent of a 60-year event.

Rainfall totals— So far in the current season, Three Rivers has recorded 12.73 inches of rainfall (at 1,000 feet elevation). That represents about 60 percent of the norm for an entire season.

The year 2013 also had recorded 12.53 inches by mid-April. That season finished with 16.40 inches, so the season ain’t over till it’s over.