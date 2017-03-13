Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

SNOW GOING

March 13, 2017 - 20:09 admin
Sequoia National Park gets a break from storms
March 10, 2017
By: 
John Elliott

 

Wuksachi Lodge and Lodgepole Market, both in Sequoia National Park, remain buried under the fifth largest snowpack since records began being logged in the 1940s. Expect a massive meltdown as temperatures warm and the days grow increasingly longer.

Also, use caution when in the vicinity of waterways as the runoff is currently swift and ice cold and will be for several months to come.

 

WEATHER WATCH

The temperature will hit 80 degrees at the beginning of the workweek. These will be the first 80s of 2017. The warm days will boost the wildflower bloom.

☛ There will be a full moon on Saturday-Sunday. March’s Full Moon is called the Worm Moon because it’s the time of the year when warmer temperatures cause earth worms to reemerge.

☛ Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12, at 2 am, so turn clocks ahead one hour.

