SKY WATCH: JANUARY 5, 2018

The first of two January 2018 full moons occurred on the evening of January 1, 2018, for most of the Western Hemisphere. This full moon came only 4.5 hours after the moon reached lunar perigee – the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

Thus, this full moon presented the closest – and thereby the largest and brightest – supermoon for all of 2018.

Also, at 9:35 pm on January 2, the Earth reached its closest point to the sun for this entire year.

