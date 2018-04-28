Sierra Subs makes Yelp's Top Places to Eat for second consecutive year

After entering Yelp’s top 100 restaurants at number 93 in 2017, Sierra Subs and Salads of Three Rivers is a rising star among restaurants. Their unique selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads, coupled with a scenic location overlooking the Kaweah River, has put them at number 79 in the country for 2018.

This is a staggering feat considering there are more than 650,000 restaurants in the U.S., which puts them in the top .2 percent. According to Yelp, they have a data science team that compares businesses from across the country, using a ranking that considered ratings and number of reviews, while also accounting for quality and popularity, to not only reveal what’s top rated but what’s most popular across the country.

“To determine Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018, we looked at the reviews received by businesses in the restaurant and food categories,” explained a Yelp spokesperson. “We considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews.”

Sierra Subs and Salads features a wide array of what their name says, as well as a weekly special; vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menu items; take-and-bake pizza and dinners; cold-weather soups; and many other homemade, freshly prepared items. (See what’s on the menu here: www.sierrasubsandsalads.com/menu.html

“We want to thank Three Rivers locals for their continuous support and willingness to try new taste experiences,” said Allison Millner, who with her husband, Dane, owns and operates Sierra Subs. “We are pleased and honored to bring something fresh and new to be shared with visitors and locals alike.”