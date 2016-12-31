Sequoia Union continues conversion to charter school

Parents and guardians who would like to enroll their children at Sequoia Union Elementary School in Lemon Cove may take advantage of an open enrollment period from January 3 to February 9.

Sequoia Union, which offers classes from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, began the process of converting to a charter school in 2015. All grades will be under a charter umbrella by the 2017-2018 school year.

Enrollment is not on a first-come, first-enrolled basis. Each application will be date- and time-stamped to ensure that it is received before the deadline of noon on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Students then will receive priority for enrollment in the following order:

—Students currently enrolled at Sequoia Union;

—Students who live within the traditional boundaries of Sequoia Union prior to the conversion;

—Children of school employees;

—Siblings of existing students; and

—Students who reside outside the district.

Those interested in learning more about Sequoia Union are encouraged to take a school tour. Tours will be held Friday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. To reserve a tour day, call the office at (559) 564-2106. Spanish translation will be provided.

In addition, an informational meeting will be held at Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. Spanish translation will be available.

To ensure a quality educational experience for all students, Sequoia Union will follow an established growth plan that includes adding the majority of students in grades kindergarten through third grade. However, if your child is not in one of these grades, parents are still able to submit an application.

If the number of student enrollment requests are greater than the number of spots available, a lottery will be held at February 9 at 5 p.m. in the Sequoia Union gym, located on campus at 23958 Avenue 324 in Lemon Cove.

For more information or to access a student application, visit sequoiaunion.org.

Lisa McEwen is a freelance writer residing in Exeter.