Sequoia seeks input on public corrals access

The National Park Service is proposing the conversion of two existing corrals to visitor stock-use facilities at Wolverton and Mineral King in Sequoia National Park.

These projects would increase overnight front-country stock facilities to accommodate equestrian access to park trails and wilderness. Including opening the corrals for public use, the proposal also seeks to expand the parking areas to allow for truck and trailer parking and turnaround space, divide the existing corral space to accommodate one to two stock groups, and provide one to two campsites for short-term use.

The campsites would be included in the NPS reservation system and would be open to visitors with stock.

These projects are the first of several to be implemented as part of the Wilderness Stewardship Plan, approved in 2015, which will enhance recreational opportunities for visitors who wish to use horses, mules, llamas, or burros as part of their park experience.

Sequoia National Park is currently seeking the public’s input on this proposal and would like to know about any concerns, potential issues, or opportunities related to these proposed projects. After analyzing comments received during scoping, the park will determine the level of analysis needed.

To obtain supplemental information about the proposed projects or to provide comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website. If you would like to comment on both projects, you may do so on either site.

Written comments may be sent via mail or dropped off in person:

Superintendent

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Attn: Wolverton and

Mineral King Corrals

47050 Generals Highway

Three Rivers, CA 93271

Written comments may also be faxed to: (559) 565-4202

All written comments regarding this project must be transmitted, postmarked, or hand-delivered by Wednesday, April 4.

For more information regarding this proposal, call Nancy Hendricks, Environmental Protection Specialist, at (559) 565-3102.

Pack station history

The Wolverton and Mineral King pack stations formerly serviced the public by providing a stock concession that visitors could utilize for guided trips into the backcountry for a day or a week or longer. In 2002 and 2003, respectively, the concessions contracts were not renewed and the pack stations closed.

The McKee family of Three Rivers is associated with the Wolverton Pack Station. Ray Buckman and, later, Bill DeCarteret (currently of Exeter) were longtime operators of the Mineral King Pack Station.

The only public pack station still operating within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks is Cedar Grove Pack Station, operated by Tim and Maggie Loverin.

The fine print

Before including your address, email address, or other personal information in a comment, be aware that the entire comment and information may be made publicly available at any time. Commenters may request that personal information be withheld from public review, but the National Park Service cannot guarantee anonymity.