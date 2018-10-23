Sequoia roadwork aims for fall completion
Generals Highway delays increase to two hours on weekdays
October 19, 2018
Sarah Elliott / NPS reports
The second season of road construction along a one-mile section of the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park will begin to wind down in the next month. Work on this segment has been extensive with rehabilitation or construction of new retaining walls, improved drainage, and new pullouts, among other improvements.
With the construction season coming to an end, more time is needed to allow for critical work to take place. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 22, weekday delays will change from up to one hour to up to two hours in duration. These extended delays are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 2, but may be extended if needed.
“We hope to bring this project to conclusion before weather impacts the work that can be done,” said Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “The improved roadway will much better serve the millions of visitors we get every year.”
For the most up-to-date 24-hour road conditions and advisories, call (559) 565-3341 (press 1, 1) or go online to nps.gov/seki.
GENERALS HIGHWAY ROAD CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE
Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road.
Monday-Friday, 6-7 am: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.
Monday-Friday, 7-8 am: Up to 1-hour delay, controlled by traffic lights.
Monday-Friday, 8 am-4 pm: Up to 2-hour delay; uphill traffic passes through first.
Monday-Friday, 4-5 pm: Up to 1-hour delay, controlled by traffic lights.
Monday-Friday, 5-7 pm: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.
Monday-Friday, 7-8 pm: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.
VISITORS: IMPORTANT!
Travel through the construction area BEFORE 8 pm or face a 3.5-hour wait! READ THIS:
Sunday-Thursday, 8 pm-6 am: Road closed with pass-throughs allowed only at 8 pm and 11:30 pm; uphill traffic first.
Weekends and Holidays — Friday, 5 pm-Monday, 6 am: If there are two open lanes: no delays. Currently, there is just one usable lane: traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.
NOTICE— Vehicles longer than 22 feet are prohibited between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest Museum during construction. There are campgrounds in Three Rivers and at Potwisha in Sequoia National Park that will accommodate larger RVs.
HOW TO MINIMIZE DELAYS
Save time waiting in a lineup by timing how long it takes to get to the Amphitheater Point-Crystal Cave Road construction zone.
Driving times from:
-Central Three Rivers to Foothills Visitor Center— 20 minutes (does not include time spent in line at the entrance station but non-holiday weekdays generally have short wait times).
-Foothills Visitor Center to the construction zone (11 miles)— 35 minutes.
-Hospital Rock Picnic Area to the construction zone (6 miles)— 15 minutes.
-Giant Forest Museum to construction zone (3 miles)— 10 minutes.
-Lodgepole Village to construction zone (7.5 miles)— 20 minutes.
-Wuksachi Lodge to construction zone (10 miles)— 25 minutes.
