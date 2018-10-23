Sequoia roadwork aims for fall completion

The second season of road construction along a one-mile section of the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park will begin to wind down in the next month. Work on this segment has been extensive with rehabilitation or construction of new retaining walls, improved drainage, and new pullouts, among other improvements.

With the construction season coming to an end, more time is needed to allow for critical work to take place. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 22, weekday delays will change from up to one hour to up to two hours in duration. These extended delays are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 2, but may be extended if needed.

“We hope to bring this project to conclusion before weather impacts the work that can be done,” said Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “The improved roadway will much better serve the millions of visitors we get every year.”

For the most up-to-date 24-hour road conditions and advisories, call (559) 565-3341 (press 1, 1) or go online to nps.gov/seki.

GENERALS HIGHWAY ROAD CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE