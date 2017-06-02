Sequoia road work to begin this month

The first phase of a two-year project on the historic Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park will consist of a one-mile stretch of road just before entering Giant Forest. The roadwork and accompanying hour delays will begin this month although a firm date has not been announced by the National Park Service.

This first segment from 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet is considered the most difficult part of the Generals Highway reconstruction project and includes extensive reconstruction of the road, widening of narrow sections, rehabilitation of existing retaining walls, drainage improvements, and construction of new pullouts.

Phase 2 of this projects will consist of repaving the Wolverton Road (19.5 miles from the Sequoia entrance station) from its intersection with the Generals Highway to the Wolverton parking lot. Both phases are scheduled to be completed in the next two construction seasons.

The Generals Highway Construction Project is funded by the Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) and paid for by the Federal Lands Transportation Project. The estimated cost of completion of the current project is $8 to $12 million.

LB Civil Construction Inc. of San Diego bid the project at $10.8 million and was awarded the contract last month.

Local residents know the drill: Delays will be approximately one hour. Traffic will pass on the hour, uphill traffic first. Once both lanes have been cleared, the construction zone will close to all traffic until the top of the hour. 8 p.m. will be the last pass-through in this time frame (5 p.m. on Fridays).

On weeknights (Sunday through Thursday), both lanes will close at 9 p.m. with only one pass-through at 11:30 p.m.

On weekends and holidays, signal lights will control traffic. Delays will be 20 minutes or less.