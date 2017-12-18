Sequoia Parks Conservancy names new executive director

After Karen Dallett was informed that the Sequoia Parks Conservancy board of directors had decided not to retain her services as executive director, the SPC board named Savannah Boiano of Three Rivers as the nonprofit’s new executive director.

The announcement of the decision came in a SPC press release that stated that Dallett’s departure was a mutual parting of the ways as she had decided to move to Florida to be nearer her family. Dallett assumed the SPC’s top position full-time following the retirement of SPC executive director Mark Tilchen in May 2017.

The appointment of Boiano, who has served as the group’s education director for more than a decade, is a promotion from within. She brings to the position a lengthy involvement with the national parks.

In 2006, Savannah was hired as the education director of what was then the Sequoia Natural History Association.

In 2015, SNHA became SPC when the association and the Sequoia Fund merged to become one organization. Since its founding in 1940, SNHA (now SPC) has been the principal nonprofit support group of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to assist with funding of the parks’ educational ventures.

Prior to Savannah coming on board at SNHA, she was a ranger-naturalist at Yosemite National Park where she lived in Fish Camp, the gateway community situated near the south entrance to Yosemite.

Like Dallett, Boiano will be subject to an evaluation by the SPC board. It will be after a favorable review in September 2018 that the appointment becomes permanent.

“Currently, I’m in a period of discovery,” Boiano said this week at her Ash Mountain office. “I was well acquainted with the education department but now I must learn how all the SPC departments work together.”

Savannah’s husband, Danny Boiano, is an aquatic ecologist at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The couple met while working at Sequoia-Kings Canyon and have one daughter.