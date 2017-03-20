Sequoia Parks Conservancy names new executive director

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced Thursday, March 16, that Karen Dallett of Page, Ariz., has been chosen as the new executive director of SPC. Dallett will assume her duties as SPC’s executive director in mid-April.

Mark Tilchen, SPC’s current executive director who will retire in May, became acquainted with Dallett through the Public Lands Alliance.

“Karen brings a wealth of stewardship, nonprofit, and environmental skills to the Sequoia Parks Conservancy,” Tilchen said. “She is a strong leader who can take the organization to the next level in support of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.”

Dallett has served as the executive director of Glen Canyon Natural History Association since 2015. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is home to Horseshoe Bend, located five miles downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam on the Colorado River. Horseshoe Bend is among the most photographed locales in the Southwest.

But it was Dallett’s background in wildlife conservation and restoration, publishing, youth programs, visitor center operations, fundraising, citizen science, and nonprofit leadership that brought her to the attention of the SPC board of directors.

Before her stint at Glen Canyon, Dallett was executive director for two years of Friends of Black Rock High Rock, a nonprofit land conservation group based in Gerlach, Nev.