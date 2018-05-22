Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The Mineral King Road, ranger station, and campgrounds will open for the season on Wednesday, May 23.

Sequoia opening dates

May 22, 2018 - 16:01 admin
May 18, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Here’s what is coming out of hibernation in Sequoia National Park as Memorial Day approaches:
 
Mineral King Road— Will open at noon on Wednesday, May 23.
 
Sequoia Shuttle— The  Visalia-to-Sequoia transportation begins Thursday, May 24.
 
Crystal Cave— Tours begin Friday, May 25. Tickets must be purchased in advance (not available at the cave). Tickets: www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org/crystalcave.html

