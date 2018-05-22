Sequoia opening dates
May 18, 2018
Sarah Elliott
Here’s what is coming out of hibernation in Sequoia National Park as Memorial Day approaches:
Mineral King Road— Will open at noon on Wednesday, May 23.
Sequoia Shuttle— The Visalia-to-Sequoia transportation begins Thursday, May 24.
Crystal Cave— Tours begin Friday, May 25. Tickets must be purchased in advance (not available at the cave). Tickets: www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org/crystalcave.html
