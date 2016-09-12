Sequoia National Park in violation of wastewater disposal

Sequoia National Park officials were meeting this week to determine how they will address more than 110 violations that have occurred at the Clover Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in Sequoia National Park since 2008. Waste discharge requirements at the Clover Creek facility are regulated by a 1985 Tulare County Order 88-031.

The violations were outlined in a letter dated August 31 and addressed to Paul Schwarz, park sanitarian, from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

In response to complaints received from a single individual during June and July that effluent was overflowing and the Clover Creek facility was being improperly maintained, CVRWQCB staff conducted an inspection at the Clover Creek site on Wednesday, July 6.

On this same day, the chief plant officer of the Wastewater Treatment Facility resigned.

At the time of the inspection, Clover Creek was in violation or threatened violation of the following:

—Failure to keep discharge within a designated disposal area;

—Threatened degradation of groundwater and surface water;

—Failure to report a spill to the Regional Board within 24 hours; and

—Failure to keep control systems in good working order.

As a part of the inspection, CVRWQCB staff also reviewed monthly self-monitoring reports from March 2008 to May 2016. Staff found 92 violations in the reports owing to insufficient data.

A majority of the 110 violations occurred between 2008 and 2013. A review of the facility’s monitoring reports from December 2015 to May 2016 revealed 13 violations of standard monitoring procedures, including missing signatures and late submissions.

According to the CVRQCB letter, the identified violations reflect a lack of appropriate oversight for several weeks at Clover Creek that resulted in the prolonged discharge of effluent in a manner that threatened groundwater and surface water supplies.

The identified violations are potentially subject to formal enforcement action. Sequoia National Park officials must submit a written response by Monday, Oct. 3, describing how they plan to correct past violations and prevent future discharge violations.

The National Park Service’s submittal must include a detailed account of the number of days of which effluent spilled from the overflowing tank as well as the total number of gallons spilled. Formal enforcement actions, if any, will be based on how the NPS responds to the Notice of Violation.

An answer to a request for comment on behalf of Sequoia National Park officials was not received prior to press time.