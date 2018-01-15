Sequoia National Park invites public comment on Bearpaw ranger station

TO VIEW THE DOCUMENTS ONLINE AND SUBMIT A COMMENT:

The documents are online at the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SEKI_Bearpaw . Comments may be submitted on this website.

WRITTEN COMMENTS:

Mail or hand-deliver written comments to:

Superintendent

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

attn: Bearpaw Visitor Contact Station Project

47050 Generals Highway

Three Rivers, CA 93271

Written comments may also be faxed to (559) 565-4202.

The National Park Service is initiating public scoping on a proposal to replace a “wilderness visitor contact station” (ranger station) located at the Bearpaw High Sierra Camp in Sequoia National Park, which was established in 1934. The ranger station serves as a base for wilderness operations along the High Sierra Trail. Bearpaw High Sierra Camp is a concessioner-operated overnight camp within a designated potential wilderness addition.

If approved, the project would commence in Fall 2018, after Bearpaw High Sierra Camp has closed for the season. This project is intended to replace a deteriorating structure with one that is sustainable and compatible with the period of significance for the Bearpaw High Sierra

Camp Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 21, 2016.

The current ranger station, a 480 square foot A-frame structure would be removed from the park with materials being recycled as much as possible. The building is a non-contributing structure in the Determination of Eligibility for the Bearpaw High Sierra Camp Historic District.

The proposed new ranger station would be constructed of log walls with a 12/12 pitched conventional roof, in order to blend in with the historic structures nearby. It will be designed to be animal proof, low maintenance, and with secure storage.

The project would include built-in storage cabinets to accommodate equipment and necessary supplies for ranger activities. Solar panels, wiring, battery, inverter, and two lamps would be replaced as part of project.

There is no electricity or phone service in the area.

The new building will be constructed off-site. It will then be disassembled and transported via pack stock and/or helicopter to Bearpaw. Park staff would then reassemble the cabin on-site on the same foundation that supported the old A-frame ranger station.

This project is part of the implementation of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness Stewardship Plan, approved in 2015. The High Sierra Camp is most commonly accessed via the popular High Sierra Trail and is 11.5 miles from the trailhead at Crescent Meadow.

The HST terminus is Mt. Whitney.

Sequoia National Park is interested in any public concerns, potential issues, or opportunities related to this proposed project. After analyzing comments received during scoping, the park will determine the level of analysis needed.

To obtain supplemental information about the proposed project, visit the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SEKI_Bearpaw

For more information regarding this proposal, contact Nancy Hendricks, environmental protection specialist, at (559) 565-3102.