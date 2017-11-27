Sequoia National Forest offers free Christmas trees to fourth-graders

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

November 27, 2017 - 16:32 admin
November 24, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

In support of the Every Kid in a Park program, Sequoia National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-grade students who present a valid paper voucher or EKIP pass. The student must be present to obtain a tree. 
 
Visit www.everykidinapark.gov to print out a student voucher. Bring the voucher to the Sequoia National Forest headquarters in Porterville (1839 S. Newcomb St.) through December 21 for a free, precut tree.
 
Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Information: 784-1500.

