Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Sequoia Legacy Tree dedicated in Visalia

Sequoia Legacy Tree dedicated in Visalia

May 8, 2018 - 14:03 admin
May 12, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

In photo (from left to right): Woody Smeck, Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent; Suzanne Bianco, project leader, director of Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau; Kay Hutmacher, project landscape architect, Sierra Designs Inc.; Terry Ommen, Tulare County historian; Kevin McCusker, California Water Service community affairs specialist. 

 

 

It all started 82 years ago when, in 1936, Guy Hopping of Three Rivers, then-superintendent of General Grant National Park (renamed and enlarged four years later to become Kings Canyon National Park), joined with Visalia postmaster Nathan Levy to plant two three-year-old Sequoiadendron giganteum trees. Those trees, which were grown from seeds the size of a grain of oatmeal, came from the Grant Grove area.

Today, one of those trees remains: a giant sequoia that, although still in its infancy, is taller than a four-story building. The 82-year-old tree is now the focal point of a new public display in Visalia that was dedicated in a ceremony on Saturday, April 28, and provides exhibits about the Big Trees and other information on the region.

This outdoor learning space is located adjacent to the Downtown Visalia Post Office at the corner Acequia Avenue and Locust Street.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X