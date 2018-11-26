Sequoia-Kings Canyon superintendent temporarily assigned to Grand Canyon

As of Monday, Nov. 12, Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, has been reassigned to assume the duties of Grand Canyon National Park’s superintendent. Smeck said the temporary appointment could last for up to 120 days.

Smeck was called on to replace Grand Canyon's current superintendent, Christine Lehnertz, who has been temporarily reassigned outside Grand Canyon National Park while the Interior Department’s Office of the Inspector General investigates undisclosed allegations that occurred in 2017.

Lehnertz was appointed superintendent of Grand Canyon NP in July 2016, taking over for the former superintendent, Dave Uberuaga, who retired rather than take an assignment in Washington, D.C., amidst allegations of sexual misconduct in Grand Canyon National Park's River District.

In Smeck’s absence, Christy Brigham, chief of Resources Management and Science at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, will serve as acting superintendent for 30 days. Next month, Brigham’s temporary assignment will be reviewed to determine if she or another division chief will continue as acting superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Smeck has been superintendent of Sequoia-Kings Canyon since April 2013.