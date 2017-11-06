Schedule changes for General Highway construction delays

Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road.

This schedule is approximate and subject to change:

Monday-Friday, 7 am-4 pm: Traffic allowed to pass at: 7 am, 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm.

Monday-Thursday, 5-7 pm: Traffic allowed to pass at: 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm.

Monday-Thursday, 7 pm-6 am: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Weekends — Friday, 5 pm-Monday, 7 am: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.

THANKSGIVING, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.

HOW TO MINIMIZE DELAYS :

Save time waiting in a lineup by timing how long it takes to get to the Amphitheater Point-Crystal Cave Road construction zone.

Driving times from:

Foothills Visitor Center to the construction zone (11 miles)— 35 minutes.

Hospital Rock Picnic Area to the construction zone (6 miles)— 15 minutes.

Giant Forest Museum to construction zone (3 miles)— 10 minutes.

Lodgepole Village to construction zone (7.5 miles)— 20 minutes.

Wuksachi Lodge to construction zone (10 miles)— 25 minutes.

Uphill traffic goes through the construction zone first, buying some extra time for downhill travelers to get into position.