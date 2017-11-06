Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Schedule changes for General Highway construction delays
Due to one-lane traffic and ongoing construction, delays are necessary on a one-mile section of the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park.

Schedule changes for General Highway construction delays

November 6, 2017 - 18:28 admin
November 3, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road. 
 
This schedule is approximate and subject to change:
 
Monday-Friday, 7 am-4 pm: Traffic allowed to pass at: 7 am, 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm.
 
Monday-Thursday, 5-7 pm: Traffic allowed to pass at: 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm. 
 
Monday-Thursday, 7 pm-6 am: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.
 
Weekends — Friday, 5 pm-Monday, 7 am: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.
 
THANKSGIVING, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24: Traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.
 
 
 
HOW TO MINIMIZE DELAYS:
 
Save time waiting in a lineup by timing how long it takes to get to the Amphitheater Point-Crystal Cave Road construction zone. 
 
Driving times from:
 
Foothills Visitor Center to the construction zone (11 miles)— 35 minutes.
 
Hospital Rock Picnic Area to the construction zone (6 miles)—  15 minutes.
 
Giant Forest Museum to construction zone (3 miles)— 10 minutes.
 
Lodgepole Village to construction zone (7.5 miles)— 20 minutes.
 
Wuksachi Lodge to construction zone (10 miles)— 25 minutes.
 
Uphill traffic goes through the construction zone first, buying some extra time for downhill travelers to get into position.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X