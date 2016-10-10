Running for beginners: Week 5

To read previous articles:

Week 1 - Week 2 - Week 3 - Week 4

What is cross training?

Cross training includes all forms of resistance training, stretching, and non-impact endurance training activities such as bicycling, swimming, and the ellipitical machine.

Why cross training?

No matter what your sport of choice, cross training is key to remaining injury-free.

If you’re a beginning runner who hasn’t yet developed strength and flexibility, you can get big benefits from endurance cross-training. Your knees, ankles, and lower back aren’t used to the repetitive impact of running, so you can use walking, an elliptical machine, and other low-impact conditioning tools to improve endurance without beating up your joints, muscles, and connective tissues.

Cross-training is also a reliable means to become a faster runner. There are three main ways in which supplemental training added to a running routine can enhance one’s running ability.

Cross-training can improve a runner’s efficiency, increase power and strength, and increase the amount of time a runner is able to spend on their feet accumulating fatigue or getting injured.

The fine print: You should consult your physician or other healthcare professional before starting this or any other fitness program to determine if it is right for your needs. Do not start this fitness program if your physician or healthcare provider advises against it. If you experience faintness, dizziness, pain, or shortness of breath at any time while exercising you should stop immediately.