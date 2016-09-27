Running for beginners

WEEK 3

Well, by now the newness of this fitness routine has worn off and all that’s left is the daily grind of hard work. This is where your mind starts trying to convince you to quit, and your mind will believe anything you tell it.

Here are a few tips when suffering from a lack of motivation that will help you stay healthy, injury-free, and happy:

Sign up. Register for the race and put it on your calendar. It’s one of the best motivators for a fitness plan. Register at www.kaweahcountryrun.com to enjoy your hometown race (and save money because the price goes up as race day approaches) or find another event that suits your schedule and ability.

Eat clean. Processed foods high in sugar, salt, or fat can zap your energy, slow you down, cause weight gain, and lead to chronic health problems. The best diet consists of whole foods that is well-balanced with carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Stay hydrated, and the best drink for that is water.

Shorten your steps. No matter how cushiony the heel of your shoe is, your body isn’t designed to land on it when running. Imagine a bungee cord is pulling you from your chest. That will help you lean more forward, which will naturally cause your stride to shorten, and you will land mid-foot.

Go up a shoe size. It might be time to invest in a good pair of running shoes. Go to a specialty running store to be fitted. Remember, your feet increase anywhere from one to one-and-a-half shoe sizes when you run, so make sure your shoes fit comfortably.

Splurge on socks. There’s a difference between $1 and $10 socks. Fabrics that wick sweat limit friction-causing moisture. Avoid cotton socks, which hold in dampness. (My personal recommendation is Injinji Toesocks.)

Blister-proof your feet. Apply a lubricant such as petroleum jelly or Body-Glide to your heels, sides of your toes, or any blister-prone area before putting your socks on. (Again, Injinji socks help minimize blisters in the toe areas.)

Slow your pace. I can’t stress it enough. Running at a gentler speed will pay off later. As you become fitter, your body will become more efficient at converting oxygen into energy. Then you’ll be able to go faster without running out of steam.

Now here’s the fine print: You should consult your physician or other healthcare professional before starting this or any other fitness program to determine if it is right for your needs. Do not start this fitness program if your physician or healthcare provider advises against it. If you experience faintness, dizziness, pain, or shortness of breath at any time while exercising you should stop immediately.

WEEK 3 (of 12): Beginners' 5K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 26: Walk or cross train (40 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Run (15 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Run (10 minutes)

Thursday, Sept. 29: Run (15 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 30: Rest

Saturday, Oct. 1: Walk or cross train (40 minutes)

Sunday, Oct. 2: Run (1 MILE)

WEEK 3 (of 12): Beginners' 10K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 26: Walk or cross train (60 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Run (20 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Run (15 minutes)

Thursday, Sept. 29: Run (20 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 30: Rest

Saturday, Oct. 1: Walk or cross train (60 minutes)

Sunday, Oct. 2: Run (2 MILES)