Running for beginners

WEEK 2

If you went straight from the easy chair to beginning this training program last week you may have felt some discomfort, which, as was explained last week, is your body’s way of trying to convince you that movement is a bad idea. You may have experienced some soreness and tightness in your muscles. The soreness will dissipate as you get stronger; the tightness can be worked out with simple stretches (which are best to do after a workout when the muscles are warmed up).

You may have also had to stop running to catch your breath. If you pushed through the discomfort, then most likely your running form suffered, which could result in injury.

If either of the above was the case, then you were probably running too fast for your fitness level. This is not the best way to achieve fitness gains.

As you’re training your body to run longer, it is important to run at a pace that you can sustain, and that usually means slowing down. Your breathing is a low-tech but good way to monitor your exertion.

There are heart-rate monitors, if you’re ready to invest in your running program. If not, use perceived exertion to ensure the intensity of your workout matches how you feel.

On a scale of 1 to 10, assign yourself a number:

1. No exertion; at rest

2. Extremely light exertion

3. Very light exertion

4. Light exertion

5. Comfortable exertion

6. Somewhat hard exertion

7. Hard exertion

8. Very hard exertion

9. Extremely hard exertion

10. Maximum exertion

To get this scale clear in your mind, imagine level 1 is equal to sitting at home, feet up, watching TV and level 10 is running for your life.

Monitoring your effort level will help you as you increase mileage, which is the goal of this program. Simply put, if the exercise feels too hard, it is too hard.

At this point in the training, the optimal place to be is between 5 and 6. This is where you will develop your basic long-haul fitness.

If you find yourself at a 7 or above, don’t stop running, but slow down. After a few workouts, your body will learn this pace, and your pace will begin to naturally increase as your breathing remains at the 5-6 PE level.

That’s because you are improving your cardiovascular fitness, and with that comes a whole host of benefits.

Now here’s the fine print: You should consult your physician or other healthcare professional before starting this or any other fitness program to determine if it is right for your needs. This is particularly true if you (or your family) have a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, or if you have ever experienced chest pain when exercising or have experienced chest pain in the past month when not engaged in physical activity, smoke, have high cholesterol, are obese, or have a bone or joint problem that could be made worse by a change in physical activity.

Do not start this fitness program if your physician or healthcare provider advises against it. If you experience faintness, dizziness, pain, or shortness of breath at any time while exercising you should stop immediately.

WEEK 2 (of 12): Beginners' 5K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19: Walk or cross train (40 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Run (15 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Run (10 minutes)

Thursday, Sept. 22: Run (15 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 23: Rest

Saturday, Sept. 24: Walk or cross train (40 minutes)

Sunday, Sept. 25: Run (1 MILE)

WEEK 2 (of 12): Beginners' 10K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19: Walk or cross train (60 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Run (20 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Run (15 minutes)

Thursday, Sept. 22: Run (20 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 23: Rest

Saturday, Sept. 24: Walk or cross train (60 minutes)

Sunday, Sept. 25: Run (2 MILES)