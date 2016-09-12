Running for beginners

This training program, which will be published weekly for the next 12 weeks, is for anyone of any age interested in participating in the Kaweah Country Run, which will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The running race, now in its sixth year, consists of a 5K and 10K distance, which is running speak in the U.S. for 3.1 miles and 6.2 miles, respectively.

Benefits of running: Also of the running vernacular is the word “race.” If considering making the Kaweah Country Run your first event that will bring your fitness to a public level, it’s important to know that the term becomes solely about racing yourself, meaning that it’s all about being better than you were yesterday. If that happens, then you are the winner of this race as well as the race called life.

The Kaweah Country Run was founded almost a decade ago by my husband. New to running at the time, he found great joy in this newfound morning routine of his, and he was anxious to share all the rewards he reaped with others.

Starting each morning with a run, or any sort of fitness routine or simply movement, sets the tone for the rest of the day. Running is also a great stress reliever that lasts long after the morning workout is completed.

Perhaps best of all, running is a natural appetite suppressant. Not only that, running will help with food choices because, after all, running requires good, clean fuel. Following all the hard work of building up your endurance, why would you want to refill your tank with unhealthy foods?

So, hopefully, I’ve convinced you to give the Kaweah Country Run a try. It’s proven that having a race on the calendar ensures you’ll be more motivated to stick to a training plan. It may be partly because you’ve shelled out the dollars for it but also because you know you’re going to be with other runners — which come in all shapes, sizes, and ages, by the way — and you want to be sure you are at your personal best on race day.

What to expect: Three miles or six miles, whichever distance you choose, might as well be 100 miles if you’re just starting out. But I guarantee it’s not, and if you follow this plan, I also guarantee that if you are healthy enough to toe the starting line, you will cross the finish line.

But I’m not going to lie. Those first steps will be an excruciating challenge.

Your lungs will burn, your breathing will be labored. You’ll have to take walk breaks; you might even have to completely stop and put your hands to your knees until you catch your breath. You will return home thinking how much you hate running, telling yourself how hard it is.

Hang in there, however, because there is a secret that only runners know. One day soon, you will cross a threshold where you won’t have to take that walk break or you were able to push a little farther beyond what you thought you could do.

Then something magical happens. At some point, maybe in a few days, perhaps in a week or two, you might be at home or work or running errands, but you will think about your next run and actually look forward to it. When that happens, you will understand the joy of running.

Again, it’s the challenge of bettering yourself, both physically and mentally, because that’s what your body is naturally meant to do. After fighting you in the beginning phase, your body is now adapted and thanking you for the movement.

Believe it or not, once you cross this threshold from hate to love, you will want to go farther and faster. Yes, it’s true, but don’t give into this temptation, which is the downfall of so many beginning runners (and expert runners too).

Slow down and rest: Build up your speed and mileage gradually by following the training plan. That is the best way to ensure you don’t get a running injury and have to skip the event for which you’ve paid and worked so hard to be ready.

And just as important as the running, cross-training, and strength-training days are the rest days. This allows your body to heal and rebuild; you can’t efficiently train if fatigued.

As a novice, don’t worry about how fast you run; concentrate on the distance. You should run at a pace that allows you to hold a conversation; if you can’t, slow down or take a walk break. And as you get in better endurance shape that pace will automatically increase.

Workouts: The first word you’ll probably notice on the training schedule is “Rest.” For the first week, you will have two rest days, but for the remainder of the schedule, there will be just one rest day. You can arrange these workout and rest days to fit your schedule, but I suggest you rest on Fridays, before your weekend workouts. Another option would be to rest on Mondays, after the weekend.

“Cross-training” is important to avoid injury. You may choose to walk briskly on these days or swim, cycle, or some other form of aerobic exercise. These are meant to be easier days than the “Run” days.

“Long Runs” are planned for Sundays. Go slow. If necessary, take walk breaks; what’s most important about these days is that the distance is covered and you’ve spent the time on your feet so you’ll know what to expect on race day.

To calculate mileage, choose a road route and measure it with your car’s odometer. Note your start and finish landmarks.

Utilizing a smartphone for these workouts is possible too. Use the timer feature when exercising for a certain amount of time. For mileage, there are apps that can be downloaded to track distance.

It is also helpful to add a day or two of strength-training and easy stretches into your routine. This will keep your muscles balanced and loose.

This training schedule is only a guide. Minor modifications may be made to suit work and family schedules.

If the training fits into your lifestyle, you are more apt to stick with it. But, remember, treat your daily workout as you would any other appointment; place priority on it and don’t cancel or be late.

Morning workouts are over and done with, then you can go about your day. An evening workout is easier to skip as the day’s responsibilities get backed up and the excuses start to build up.

Need a buddy to hold you accountable? Find a training partner: work toward the Kaweah Country Run goal with a spouse, friend, group, or even your child (ages 10 and older are capable of running a 5K if they are committed).

See you at the finish line!

Now here’s the fine print: You should consult your physician or other healthcare professional before starting this or any other fitness program to determine if it is right for your needs. This is particularly true if you (or your family) have a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, or if you have ever experienced chest pain when exercising or have experienced chest pain in the past month when not engaged in physical activity, smoke, have high cholesterol, are obese, or have a bone or joint problem that could be made worse by a change in physical activity.

Do not start this fitness program if your physician or healthcare provider advises against it. If you experience faintness, dizziness, pain, or shortness of breath at any time while exercising you should stop immediately.

WEEK 1 (of 12): Beginners' 5K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 12: Walk or cross train (30 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Run (10 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Rest

Thursday, Sept. 15: Run (10 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 16: Rest

Saturday, Sept. 17: Walk or cross train (30 minutes)

Sunday, Sept. 18: Run (1 MILE!)

WEEK 1 (of 12): Beginners' 10K Training Schedule

Monday, Sept. 12: Walk or cross train (40 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Run (15 minutes)

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Rest

Thursday, Sept. 15: Run (20 minutes)

Friday, Sept. 16: Rest

Saturday, Sept. 17: Walk or cross train (30 minutes)

Sunday, Sept. 18: Run (2 MILES!)