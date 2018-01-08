Roadwork on winter hiatus in Sequoia National Park

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

January 8, 2018 - 13:54 admin
December 22, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

There are currently no construction delays or traffic controls in place on the Generals Highway. The road construction  in the Amphitheater Point area that was ongoing through summer and fall has ended for the time being.
 
Crews will be back to complete the current phase of construction in the spring, as soon as the weather permits. And although there is no roadwork to contend with, travelers may be required to have snow chains in their vehicle when negotiating this mountain road.
 

