River rescue at Slick Rock

The near-drowning of a 13-year-old boy at Slick Rock Recreation Area on Sunday, March 19, was a wake-up call for the Tulare County and Cal Fire rescuers that converged on the scene at 6 p.m. When Rescue 14 from Three Rivers and the local Cal Fire unit had arrived, they found the youth hanging in a tree in the river channel.

Once sufficient backup had arrived, one of the rescue team entered the water and secured the victim with a life vest and a helmet. In a few minutes, he was brought safely to shore.

After being examined by emergency medical personnel, the victim was released to his parents. Hopefully, the incident alerted the boy’s parents and a large crowd of visitors who had gathered to witness the rescue that a swimmer or even someone onshore who slips on a rock near the turgid water could be swept away in an instant.

Fortunately for the victim, the river level at Slick Rock is still significantly lower than it will be in a few weeks. Because of the lower water level, there is plenty of exposed vegetation. Grabbing onto a branch saved the victim’s life.

As weather warms, water levels will increase substantially, and the vegetation in the channel at Slick Rock will become submerged. Then there’s nothing left for a struggling swimmer to grab except for slippery boulders.

A dozen or so rescuers huddled after the incident with Battalion Chief Mike Green. They discussed procedures and response times during swift water incidents and how each minute is critical.

Unprecedented high water is predicted for the next several months. Everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution when in the vicinity of waterways swollen with ice-cold snow melt.

“This incident with a happy ending is a wake-up call for us,” said one Tulare County fire captain at the scene. “We know we are in for a busy season and we have to be ready.”