RIATA RANCH: Remembering the past, looking toward the future

Dozens of Riata Ranch alumni gathered along with family and friends at the Three Rivers Memorial Building on Saturday evening, Nov. 11, for a reunion celebrating the 60th anniversary of the storied organization’s founding. Surrounded by a pop-up museum of Riata Ranch memorabilia, former students, performance team members, and Riata parents reminisced and recounted many memories from the six decades that Riata Ranch has been a noted institution.

Many of the stories shared were about Riata founder Tom Maier, an unforgettable teacher, coach, and mentor to so many Riata alumni. Current and more recent alumni then talked of the woman they called “their Tommy Maier,” current Riata Ranch director and contemporary mentor Jennifer Welch Nicholson.

As much as the evening was about looking back and sharing fond memories, there was a definite focus on the future as well. Riata has always been about more than just their famed and celebrated Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls.

Riata Ranch is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to enriching and enlightening young people by building positive life skills in a safe environment that in turn changes lives by allowing good kids to become great citizens. The pledge to continue that work and grow the program was made clear Saturday night and highlighted by the display of renderings of a planned bunkhouse and covered arena at the Three Rivers facility.