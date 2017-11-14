Riata Ranch celebrates 60 years

Tom Maier rides into town

The story of the Riata Ranch begins long before its founding six decades ago. It all started when a young Tom Maier left his North Dakota home and landed in Hollywood. As the Los Angeles Times once recounted, “There he got a job... training horses for movie stars until he could support himself bulldogging and roping calves on the rodeo circuit.”

When a car accident ended Tom Maier’s ability to compete, he found his way to Exeter where he started a riding school for youth.

Tom Maier purchased 29 acres of land near Exeter, at the end of Avenue 300 on the far side of the railroad tracks, which began to serve as the home base for his riding academy. During that winter of 1957, enrollment blossomed to include dozens of youngsters from all over the area. After seven-year-old Suzy Cooper won the “Name the Ranch” contest, Tom Maier’s riding school became known as Riata Ranch.

Classes covered various levels of ability in Western and English riding, rodeo disciplines and, as always, a variety of chores and horse care. Tom was a strict and demanding teacher. To call him gruff or old school were understatements.

Tom’s high expectations created a way for young people to be successful. The importance of chores and the philosophy that “every job counts and every action is noticed” became a defining foundation, a concept of young people learning life skills that embraced the “Code of the West.”

Throughout the 1960s and early ‘70s, Tom Maier’s Riata Ranch continued honing its horse show, “Special Classes,” until by the mid ‘70s it was known as one of the most competitive and winningest horse show barns on the West Coast. But Tom always had other activities going on at Riata as well.

He would have the students riding steers, or filming old-timey movies, or working with and riding wild or exotic animals. Eventually he introduced yet another pursuit: a gymnastics program emphasizing physical fitness.

A woman’s place is on a horse

By now, Riata was concentrating increasingly on girls, as Tom felt there were few other sports opportunities available to them. The gymnastics training soon evolved, progressing from vaults on a stationary horse to trick-riding feats on galloping ones.

As Jennifer Welch Nicholson, current director of Riata Ranch and an original performer, recalls, “Tommy started the performance team as a sidebar to his riding school. It developed to provide entertainment along with the competition horse show and junior rodeo team.”

The trick-riding team, initially comprised of four 13-year-old girls, made such a splash that a rodeo producer began booking them in the famous Flying U rodeo company. In 1977, the team was featured in a special rodeo show for the Chrysler Corporation’s national convention.

Always on the lookout for new challenges, and with the Riata Ranch performers gaining notice, Tom had the girls form another new act: the Riata Ranch Cowboy Band. With the same high standards applied to music as competing in horse shows, trick riding, or even raking a stall,

Riata’s homegrown band was soon performing to rave reviews from the Cow Palace (San Francisco) to Madison Square Garden (New York City) and, ultimately, during international tours.

The trick-riding team needed a name, so they were dubbed the “Cowboy Girls.” Their roaring success brought the promise of many more future engagements and tours for the up-and-coming Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls.