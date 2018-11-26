Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Front row, left to right: Dodie Marshall, Eileen Farrell, Gaynor McKee, Carol Rookstool, Bonnie Lasswell, Louise Jackson. Back row, l-r: Tom Marshall, Steve Bennett, Jack Rookstool, Sheridan King, Bob Tomlinson. Not pictured: Tom Golden, Rachelle Ledbetter.

Respect for elders

November 16, 2018
Sarah Elliott

 

For the second year, Three Rivers residents who have earned the esteemed title of "Elder" were interviewed and documented over the past several months by the nonprofit Aging in Community-Three Rivers volunteers. At a public event held in their honor on Sunday, Nov. 11, at St. Anthony Retreat, these seniors were recognized individually for their lifetime of achievements and accomplishments.
 
Three Rivers artist Nadi Spencer painted portraits of each honoree, which were on display at the event. A book will be published soon that highlights the 2018 "Dynamic Lives" recipients (a book featuring the inaugural honorees from 2016 is currently available for $35).
 
 

