The historic summit hut on Mount Whitney offers a primitive shelter for stranded hikers.

Rescue on Mount Whitney

May 19, 2017
Sarah Elliott

 

A daring rescue on Saturday, May 13, occurred when a helicopter landed on Mt. Whitney, quite a feat considering the extreme elevation (14,505 feet) and the rocky terrain. The skillful pilot delivered a paramedic who attended to two hikers who were incapacitated due to frostbite and hypothermia.
 
The hikers, a 20-year-old woman from Los Angeles and a 34-year-old Ontario man, were unprepared for the winter-like conditions. They sought refuge in the Smithsonian Institution Shelter on the summit plateau where they called for help on Saturday night. The rescue helicopter arrived at 5 a.m. Sunday.
 
The hikers were evacuated and taken to Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine for treatment.

