Rep. McCarthy mobile office visits reduced to quarterly in Three Rivers

PHOTO CAPTION: Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) aboard Air Force One with President Trump (left) during a trip this week to Las Vegas to visit with victims and first responders of the October 1 mass shooting there. Three Kern County residents were among those killed when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing at least 59 and wounding nearly 500. A Bakersfield police officer was shot and wounded during the Sunday night shooting.

Due to waning interest in the last few monthly mobile office visits to Three Rivers, Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s staff announced the October schedule for a dozen mobile office visits throughout the 23rd District and, for the first time in 2017, there was no meeting in Three Rivers on the schedule.

Monthly mobile offices in Three Rivers will now be scheduled quarterly with the next office hour in Three Rivers to be conducted in November. Cole Karr, a McCarthy staffer who conducts the visits, said that at the September 28 mid-day meeting only one person attended.

Apparently, Three Rivers constituents haven’t seen any progress in addressing their principal request: scheduling a face-to-face public meeting with Congressman McCarthy in Three Rivers or anywhere in the district.

For more information, contact McCarthy’s Bakersfield district office at (661) 327-3611.