Rain total a year ago was four times more

One year ago, there was a pack of snow on Alta Peak where currently there is a dusting of a few inches. In fact, at this time last year, Kaweah Country’s precipitation was nearly four times what it is this year.

All this dryness is being caused by the ocean temperature cooling a degree or two in the equatorial Pacific and a ridge of resilient high pressure in place along the West Coast. This also means less rainfall for the normally super-soaked Pacific Northwest.

That fast-moving storm that barely dampened Three Rivers on Wednesday, Dec. 20, brought an .18 of an inch of rainfall. That’s quite a contrast to last year’s storm during the same period that dumped more than two inches.

As of this weekend, Three Rivers has received 2.55 inches of rainfall for the season. When that series of storminess concluded last year on December 23, local rain gauges had recorded 8.30 inches.

If current trends prevail the remainder of the season, Kaweah Country might be in for another drought year of 10 to 12 inches total. The 30-year average is 20 inches for this area.

No need to search too far into the past to find a bona fide drought year. At the end of 2013, the total rainfall for Three Rivers was 1.30 inches.

Last year, the Three Rivers total (at an elevation of 1,000 feet) for the 2016-2017 season was a whopping 31.90 inches. Though chances are fleeting to eclipse that total, all is not yet lost for the current season.

The greatest chance for precipitation in California typically occurs after January 1.