Produce available for the taking

Mark your 2017 calendars because on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 9 am-noon, fresh fruits and vegetables are available for FREE at the Three Rivers Arts Center to all community members. This bounty is available due to a program overseen locally by the Three Rivers Bread Basket community food pantry.

At the December 28 produce market, there was more fruits and vegetables than there were customers. Remember, it's free and it's available to everyone.

New Year’s resolution: Eat. More. Veggies.