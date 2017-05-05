Prescribed burn schedule for 2017 announced

Highway 180 into the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park opened for the season on Friday, April 28. The first visitors were in the company of park fire staff as the first prescribed burns of the season commenced.

On Saturday, April 22, two prescribed burns were the first major projects of 2017. Encompassing a total of 597 acres, the fires include two separate areas: 553 acres — “Cedar East” — in the vicinity of Road’s End, east of the Cedar Grove village, and the 44-acre “Lewis Camp” burn to the west of the village near the park’s boundary with Giant Sequoia National Monument. These burns surround the developed area of Cedar Grove, which adds a defensible space to the visitor facilities in the event of a wildfire.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon’s proposed fire-and-fuels projects for 2017 consist of nine prescribed burns, including the annual spring Ash Mountain burn in the foothills that also creates defensible space around park headquarters and housing. With the completion of the Cedar Grove fires, there is just one other prescribed burn scheduled for Kings Canyon this year, in the Grant Grove area in September.

In Sequoia, fires are planned sometime during the summer in the General Sherman Tree area (three fires consisting of about 500 acres) and in the Lost Grove area during the fall (649 acres).

Two mechanical fuel-treatment projects totaling about 200 acres will occur during the summer at Big Stump (Kings Canyon) and Wuksachi / Wolverton (Sequoia).

All prescribed fires depend upon weather, air quality, and available staff to be accomplished. In 2016, 11 projects were planned and nine were completed for a total of just over 1,400 acres treated.

Prescribed burns are necessary for forest health and have numerous benefits, including returning the natural process of fire to the ecosystem, clearing out volatile dead and downed debris in forests that could provide an abundance of fuel for a wildfire, and contributing to the germination of giant sequoia seeds. The residual smoke from these fires is what causes controversy and complaints as it can settle in campgrounds and affect other park attractions, as well as impact Three Rivers for days at a time, diminishing air quality, views, and visitors’ experiences.