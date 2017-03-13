Preparing for the worst

At the Monday, March 6, Town Hall meeting in Three Rivers, several experts and community volunteers addressed the challenges facing Three Rivers in order to be prepared for floods and fires. The unique topography of Three Rivers makes geography-based disaster preparation paramount, especially since residents only have one way in and one way out: Highway 198.

Tulare County Fire Department— Charlie Norman, Tulare County fire chief, said his agency is developing interactive Geographic Information Science (GIS) mapping technology to lessen response time to remote locations and improve communication with firefighters in Three Rivers.

Norman explained that the mapping could raise privacy concerns but is indispensable for locating homes where there are multiple structures on a single driveway or private road.

“The GIS mapping can tell us not only where the distress call is coming from, but also where construction is occurring and where water resources are located,” said Chief Norman. “Our active 911 system immediately relays this to the work phones and iPads on every fire truck.”

The county alert system can also notify residents of evacuation orders and the potential of an incident or conditions that may affect certain areas.

“When residents register for AlertTC, not only can they get alerts in real-time, their residence will be placed on the digital mapping system,” he continued. “Another key to help us find you are the blue home address signs. Get them installed where we can see them clearly. Also, check the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back on Sunday, March 12.”

—Sign up to receive emergency alerts from Tulare County at: www.tularecounty.ca.gov/alerttc

—A blue reflective address sign may be ordered and purchased at Tulare County Fire Department’s Station 14 on South Fork Drive at Highway 198 in Three Rivers.

Chief Norman also reminded the audience that Station 14 is now a “must-cover” station, which means Three Rivers is staffed 24/7 year-round.

Neighborhood safety— Lee Goldstein and Esther Heucker of South Fork Safe offered brief remarks on the coalition of South Fork neighbors who are networking and promoting awareness of what can done in the event of an emergency. Other Three Rivers neighborhoods are invited to model their efforts after South Fork Safe.

“It’s a fun way to get to know your neighbors and help everyone to be prepared too,” Heucker said.

Sequoia updates— Michael Theune, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks fire information officer, said road construction on the Generals Highway is scheduled to begin again this summer.

Ash Mountain is working on a digital pass to speed up entry and relieve congestion during peak periods at the Ash Mountain entrance station, Theune said.

“It seems everyone wants to enter at 10 a.m. so avoid the crush by going earlier or later,” Theune said.

The Sequoia National Park road crew will reopen the Generals Highway between the parks on Friday, March 17. The Park Service is also working with Caltrans in an attempt to open State Highway 180 into Cedar Grove by the traditional April opening. Currently, there are several rockslides on the roadway.

He also reported that during the upcoming spring and fall seasons, there are 10 prescribed fire projects and one mechanical-thinning undertaking planned for a total of 2,200 acres.

Local law enforcement— Mark Frick, Three Rivers resident deputy, reported that a suspect is in custody in connection with a recent break-in of a Three Rivers home. He reminded those in attendance to stay vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles.

“With a lot of the vacation homes in the area, we don’t always know who is in your driveway,” he said. “It could be someone renting or someone robbing.”

In Three Rivers during 2016, there were 32 arrests, 41 warrants served, and over 1,000 calls that received a response.

Michael Seib contributed to this story.