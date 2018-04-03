Popular Park: Spring Break brings crowds

On Tuesday, March 27, as Spring Break was kicking into high gear, the lineup to the park entrance station reached a mile down the highway as visitors clamored to make the most of their vacation time in Sequoia National Park.

Road construction on the Generals Highway has commenced once again causing delays 11 miles beyond the park entrance. On Monday through Thursday, traffic is allowed to pass at the top of each hour; at other times, it is controlled by 20-minute traffic lights.