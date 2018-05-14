Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Improvements ongoing at Three Rivers School
May 11, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

IN PHOTO: Three Rivers Union School board members Scott Sherwood (left) and Jason Hawes put the finishing touches on a project that consisted of converting an obsolete bus maintenance pit to parking for the school’s new bus. Scott, who owns and operates Southern Sierras Construction in Three Rivers and is an alumnus of TRUS, donated his time and expertise, as did Hawes and Jed Warner, a general contractor with J.F. Warner Construction, also a former TRUS student. 

