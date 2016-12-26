People You Should Know

Family: Trish Ekema and her husband, James Gebert, will have lived in Three Rivers for four years in March.

Place of Birth: Palm Springs.

First Job: As a sophomore at Yucca Valley High School, I started a new chapter of Interact, a branch of the Rotary Club that teaches youth social responsibility.”

Occupation: “I work directly with the founder of Marley’s Mutts dog rescue, Zach Skow. I use my background in marketing to help strategize and execute the allocation of grant money for the year, write the newsletter, and post daily on Facebook. I also work with Love of Animals, The Trio Foundation, The Devoted Barn, and 2 by 2 Rescue. I rescued Master Splinter, my 13-year-old Parson Terrier/Tibetan Spaniel/Pekingese mix — affectionately known as the Yamadillo — in June 2015 and expanded the job from there.”

Favorite Food: “Asian cuisine.”

Favorite Movie: “Anything with Audrey Hepburn.”

Favorite Book/Author: “The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho.”

Diversions / Hobbies / Leisurely Pursuits: “My husband, James, and I like doing a lot of home improvement. Recently, we added a workshop, and we are in the process of putting together a fitness facility for friends and family to enjoy.”

Your Bio in Six Words: “Authentic, kind, present, compassionate, witty, determined.”

Interesting Fact: “I have a sixth sense with animals. Wild deer walk right up to me and let me pet them. Hummingbirds land on my hand. In addition to my rescue dogs and cat, I have a pet frog and a beautiful green praying mantis.”

In 10 years, I hope to be: “Right here doing what I’m doing now because it feels right.”

Pet Peeve: “Disorganization. I pride myself on finding the most efficient way to do things.”

Road to Three Rivers: “When my husband, James, was transferred to the Central Valley, I remained in Orange County. During visits, we would walk our dogs on the Skyline trail system. One day we were eating at Sierra Subs and we saw a house listing that I couldn’t get out of my mind. We searched for it for hours and realized the address was incorrect. We finally found it here on Dinely and knew it was meant to be our home.