Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / PCT hiker airlifted from backcountry

PCT hiker airlifted from backcountry

June 15, 2018 - 18:32 admin
June 8, 2018
By: 
NPS reports

 

A solo male hiker hiking northbound on the Pacific Crest Trail was airlifted out of the LeConte Canyon area of Kings Canyon National Park on Tuesday, June 5. The 51-year-old hiker told his rescuers that he had injured his leg a couple of days earlier and the injury had grown more painful and swollen. 
 
That’s when the victim decided to use his satellite communication device to request assistance. 
 
A park medic at the scene was able to converse with doctors about the victim’s injury. It was determined that the injured hiker be airlifted out to Bishop Airport. The hiker was then transported from the airport via ambulance to Northern Inyo Hospital for further treatment. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X