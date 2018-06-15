PCT hiker airlifted from backcountry

A solo male hiker hiking northbound on the Pacific Crest Trail was airlifted out of the LeConte Canyon area of Kings Canyon National Park on Tuesday, June 5. The 51-year-old hiker told his rescuers that he had injured his leg a couple of days earlier and the injury had grown more painful and swollen.

That’s when the victim decided to use his satellite communication device to request assistance.

A park medic at the scene was able to converse with doctors about the victim’s injury. It was determined that the injured hiker be airlifted out to Bishop Airport. The hiker was then transported from the airport via ambulance to Northern Inyo Hospital for further treatment.