Organ Donation: A Personal Journey

Organ donation. Conceptually, we get it. Realistically, do we truly understand the lifesaving value of it? Probably not — until someone we love is waiting for a new heart, kidneys, lungs, corneas, tissues, hands and face, blood stem cells, and bone marrow.

Getting placed on a transplant list is an arduous process. Months of testing every organ in your body, eating habits, emotional state, exercise program, support of family and community, questions regarding substance abuse, sexual behavior... the list goes on. If you’re one of the few to get listed, the waiting begins.

It’s been a year in November since I was listed at University of California, San Francisco, for a double lung transplant. If I hadn’t made the list, I’d be dead within one to two years. It’s that simple.

An opportunity at a new life gives pause to how you embrace your life at this very moment. And I did. With a vengeance.

No more time wasted on anger, grudges, the small stuff. Instead, I surround myself with love, positivity, hope, and a passion for bringing my new outlook to everyone I encounter.

The importance of organ donation to me personally? Life or death.

—In Tulare County, at the end of 2016, there were 435 people waiting for organ transplants but just 61 received the Gift of a New Life that year.

—Nationally, more than 116,000 men, women, and children were on the transplant waiting list as of August 2017.

—Transplants performed in 2016: 33,611.

—Twenty people die each day waiting for for a transplant.

—Though 95 percent of U.S. adults support organ donation, only 54 percent are actually signed up as donors.

—Every 10 minutes another person is added to the waiting list.

—Each year, the number of people on the waiting list continues to be larger than both the number of donors and transplants, which grow slowly.

What can we do about this dire situation? First, register by visiting the local Department of Motor Vehicles or online at dmv.org.

Another option is Donate Life California online. It’s so simple, and the rewards are huge!

Though one life may end, eight lives can be saved, and 75 other lives enhanced. Not a bad day’s work for a body that we can’t take with us, right?

There are opportunities in the next few months where you can join with me in bringing awareness to our community. National Donor Sabbath is November 10 through 12. This three-day observance seeks to include the days of worship for major religions practiced in the U.S. Most faith communities view donation as an act of compassion and generosity. This time of recognition and reflection paves the way for conversation to share our views and ask questions on a spiritual level.

Another event next month is #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving powered by social media (and local media). It kicks off the charitable season on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Keep your eye on November 28 to participate in this exciting movement that benefits so many nonprofits.

Look around you. It’s very possible you know someone who has been impacted by this precious gift.

In Three Rivers, I know of two people whose lives have been forever changed, and extended, by transplant. Soon, there will be three (me, of course!).

Please join me in bringing awareness to every person you know by asking them if they’re an organ donor and know of the overwhelming need to register more donors. Someone’s life depends on it.