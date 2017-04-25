Online purchase of Sequoia-Kings Canyon entrance pass now available

In an effort to find the best solution to expedite lines at entrance stations, the National Park Service has a new pilot program providing visitors the opportunity to purchase an entrance pass online prior to arriving at the parks.

The “Your Pass Now” program gives the public the opportunity to purchase their Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks park-specific annual passes or entrance passes by visiting www.yourpassnow.com/parkpass . This year’s online program comes from NIC Services and has been piloted at Sequoia-Kings Canyon and five other park units — Acadia National Park (Maine), Colorado National Monument, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area (Oregon), Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota), Wayne National Forest (Ohio).

Last year, the local parks piloted another digital pass program through a different company, Viply. By testing and experiencing both pilot programs, the parks will determine which is the best digital pass solution for visitors.

Once purchased, electronic passes may be printed or can be on a mobile device for use at the park on the date of purchase or at a specified future date. Park staff will validate them upon presentation at the park. Specific instructions for the electronic passes will be provided when they are purchased. As is the case with passes purchased in the traditional way — at visitor centers or entrance stations — the online passes are non-refundable, non-transferable, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen.

What do Sequoia-Kings Canyon do with the entrance fees? Eighty percent of the revenue collected stays in the park and directly supports trail maintenance, visitor centers, and the operation of the in-park shuttle buses; the other 20 percent supports the entire National Park System.