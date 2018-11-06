October lightning fires continue to burn

The Eden Fire is a lightning-caused fire that started October 4 during a series of thunderstorms that came through the area the first week of October. Located in the Eden Creek Grove of giant sequoias south of Mineral King Road in Sequoia National Park, the fire is estimated to be approximately five acres in size.

While smoke may be visible from the Mineral King Road and other high points in the Three Rivers area, the fire is burning in the steep and rugged terrain of the John Krebs Wilderness and poses no threats to life or property. Currently, firefighters are not suppressing the fire.

Giant sequoia groves have adapted for thousands of years to fire and the Eden Creek Grove has no modern recorded fire history. Managing small fires late in the year like this allows for the reduction of large, unsustainable fuel loads created by over a century of fire exclusion on public lands.

“Going into an area with no modern fire history makes fighting unwanted fires harder and more dangerous during hot and dry summer months,” said John Ziegler, Sequoia-Kings Canyon fire management officer. “We need to take advantage of opportunities like this during the cooler and wetter fall months.”

Additionally, there are no impacts to any visitor services in the Mineral King area since the Mineral King Road was closed to the public for the winter on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Alder Fire

The Alder Fire, which created hazy skies and unhealthy air quality in Three Rivers the past week, has reached 45 percent containment. The fire is burning south of Three Rivers — in the Springville region — in Giant Sequoia National Monument. The lightning-caused fire has consumed 1,400 acres as of November 1.