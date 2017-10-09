October fests offer food, brews, entertainment

A variety of food will roll into College of the Sequoias event

The College of the Sequoias Foundation and volunteer coordinator Elizabeth LaMar of Three Rivers are bringing food trucks, live music, and dance, games, and more to the COS quad this weekend (Saturday, Oct. 7) for the inaugural Food Truck Fest on the Visalia campus. All proceeds will benefit the COS Theatre Arts program.

Entertainment will consist of a climbing wall, train rides, face painting, photo booth, and beer-tasting booths featuring Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company and Brewbakers Brewing Company, retail and craft vendors, and live music courtesy of Bear Ridge Bluegrass Band. Also performing are special guests Dancer’s Edge and the Theater Arts Alliance Jr. Company.

Fifteen food trucks will be on-site including Meltdown Bistro, All Fired Up Pizza, Lumpia Hut (Filipino cuisine), 4 Seasons Handy Market BBQ, Kettle Queen, Kerrib Flava (Jamaican), Quesadilla Gorilla, Jay’s Specialty Ice Cream, Garcia’s Corn, Big Kahuna Shave Ice, Twisted Bean, and El Tri Respados.

The goal is to earn $10,000 to help theatre students attend the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival where they will compete for scholarships, audition for roles, and acquire paying jobs. Elizabeth said that this is a unique opportunity for the young performers and that they usually spend all year raising funds to attend.

Last year, Elizabeth organized a similar food truck event that was hosted by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy at Mooney Grove in Visalia. Although a success — with some minor parking issues, Elizabeth said — new SPC executive director Karen Dallett has opted not host the event this year.

“Come early because last year the food trucks were so busy they ran out of supplies before the end!” said LaMar. “If the event is successful we will definitely do it again next year.”

The Food Truck Fest begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. Parking and admission are free. And the first 250 people to attend the beer-tasting will receive a commemorative mug and gift bag.

