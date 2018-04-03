NPS accepting bids for pack station

The National Park Service is seeking proposals for operation of the pack station, stables, and other associated visitor services within Kings Canyon National Park. These tours provide guided horseback rides and interpretation of Kings Canyon National Park’s natural and cultural resources.

The prospectus released March 28 outlines this business opportunity, describes the existing business, and provides details on how to submit a responsive proposal.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the National Park Service to provide service to one of the county’s top visitor destinations,” said Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “We welcome all interested operators to submit a proposal.”

Services under the new concession contract will continue current guided horseback ride operations and incorporate the implementation of new guidelines set forth by the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness Stewardship Plan, finalized in 2015. The concessioner will be also be authorized to provide additional services such as souvenir sales, vending, special events, guided pack stock services, and instructional courses related to stock skills.

The prospectus is being advertised on the Federal Business Opportunities website ( www.fbo.gov ). Copies of the prospectus may be found online at https://concessions.nps.gov/seki001-19.html.

Tim Loverin and family have held the concession contract for Cedar Grove Pack Station since 1986. According to the solicitation, the current concessioner of over 30 years is a preferred “Offeror for the Draft Contract.”

All interested parties are encouraged to apply and submit a proposal by Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. To obtain paper copies of the prospectus or for additional information, contact Chris Fryday at (415) 623-2226.