No Three Rivers races will appear on November ballot

Prospective candidates in Tulare County had until August 10 to file to run for an elected office. Then the deadline was extended to August 15 for those seats that didn’t receive any interest in the first go-round.

In Three Rivers, the lack of interest was across the board, so to speak. Among nine seats up for reelection on three separate boards, only four incumbents and one challenger filed the paperwork necessary to appear on the General Election ballot on November 6.

On the Three Rivers Union School board of trustees, three members are up for reelection: Susan Winters, Scott Sherwood, and George Kulick. Current board president Sue Winters filed to retain her seat; George Kulick, who has served two terms on the board, had previously announced his intention not to seek reelection. Scott Sherwood, a father of a TRUS student and the son of Sue Sherwood, who announced this summer she was resigning after 23 years as superintendent of TRUS (although she will continue to teach eighth grade), also did not submit the paperwork to run for reelection. In addition, no challengers filed for the open seats.

Same story over at Three Rivers Community Services District. Terms are up for two incumbents, Mignon Gregg and David Mills. Both filed for reelection, but since there were no challengers, they will most likely be reappointed to their seats.

On the Three Rivers Memorial District board of directors, two seats have been vacated due to the board members relocating out of the district. Veteran Seat #1 was held by Robert Hohne who has moved on. James Benner filed for this position. Veteran Seat #2 is held by Mo Basham; she filed to retain her seat and is unopposed. Non-Veteran Seat #3 was held by Jane Dempsey, who has moved, but no other candidate came forward.