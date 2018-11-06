New Three Rivers resident deputy sworn in

In a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 31, Kyle Stark, Three Rivers's newest resident deputy, was pinned by his son, Jacob, who is also a Tulare County deputy.

This week, Kyle officially rejoined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department after a 10-year sabbatical. During the ceremony, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that Kyle rejoined the department so he could take over the resident deputy position in Three Rivers.

Kyle, 50, initially worked as a Tulare County deputy from 2004 to 2008. Since that time he has worked elsewhere in law enforcement.

Most recently, he was employed by the Exeter Police Department where he served as a school officer and was Exeter PD's "Officer Nitro," a robot-suited mascot who represented the department at schools and community events.

Kyle, who already resides in Three Rivers, has had the resident-deputy job on his radar for some time. After a week of department training and some ride-along time with the current deputy, Mark Frick, Deputy Stark will formally assume the duties of the Three Rivers resident deputy.

Kyle Stark is married to the former Stephanie Quillen, who was raised in Three Rivers. They were married in 2012 and have two children, ages four and five.

Mark Frick, who has been resident deputy since 2015, was promoted recently and will serve as a TCSO detective.