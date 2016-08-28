New Grant Grove restaurant being built to LEED standards

The old Grant Grove Restaurant closed May 21 and was immediately razed. Throughout the summer, construction has been ongoing on a new, modernized facility. The new restaurant is planned to open in Spring 2017.

Building and environmental standards have evolved since this facility first opened as a coffee shop in the 1970s and will play a prominent role in the design of the new Grant Grove Restaurant. The design is aimed at LEED Gold certification, and the $6.2 million project will feature an 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which will be built using sustainable construction techniques and materials.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council to evaluate the environmental performance of a building and encourage transformation toward sustainable design. In LEED certification scoring, there are 136 possible base points distributed across five major credit categories: Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality, plus an additional six points for Innovation in Design and an additional four points for Regional Priority. Buildings can qualify for four levels of certification, listed here in order from least to most points: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

“Upgrading Grant Grove Restaurant has been a central part of our vision for enhancing the overall visitor experience,” said John Motley, hotel operations manager for Delaware North, Kings Canyon National Park’s concessioner. “The new facility will raise the Grant Grove dining experience to match today’s visitor expectations.”

Taking advantage of the spectacular setting, the restaurant will feature enhanced views of Bradley Meadow. The inside seating capacity will be increased to 108, with outdoor deck seating for 48, and a large courtyard area with picnic tables that will seat about 75 people.

A fireplace, large windows, and vaulted ceilings will greet visitors inside, and there will be a large modern kitchen. A walk-up service window on the exterior will enable visitors to expediently purchase to-go items such as pizza, sandwiches, coffee and, a customer favorite, ice cream.

The original restaurant featured a small lunch counter, which served park visitors until the restaurant was expanded to its current size. It has had few changes since then other than the conversion of the former Sequoia Room bar into overflow seating for the restaurant.

While the restaurant is closed, alternative options are currently available, such as the Grant Grove Market and an outdoor food court in Grant Grove Village. Overnight guests at John Muir Lodge and the Grant Grove Cabins who have booked a package that includes breakfast can choose a continental breakfast at the John Muir Lodge lobby or a la carte breakfast items at the outdoor food court or market.

The Peaks Restaurant at Wuksachi Lodge (year-round) and Wolverton Barbecue (closes after Labor Day) in neighboring Sequoia National Park are about a 45-minute drive from Grant Grove.

In 2013, when Delaware North’s parks and resorts business was awarded the Kings Canyon National Park concession contract, updating the Grant Grove Restaurant was high on its lists of planned improvements, immediately following planned lodging upgrades. In 2014 and 2015, Delaware North completed renovations to the Grant Grove Cabins, John Muir Lodge, and Cedar Grove Lodge.