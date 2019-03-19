THE NATURE CLUB by Rachel Mazur Wild Bear Press 2019 - Paperback Each of the five books is between 126 and 134 pages $6.99 each Available on Amazon (also in Kindle edition)

Former Three Rivers resident Rachel Mazur has released a new series of five nature-based chapter books called The Nature Club. For children ages 7 to 12, each book tells the story of one of the kids in the club and how they approach a challenge of growing up that parallels a story about an animal and the challenge it faces.

The kids face challenges such as moving, their parents’ divorce, and getting glasses.

The animals (birds, monarchs, bears, frogs, and bobcats) face challenges as they migrate, go through metamorphosis, and seek food.

Each book ends with the kids finding a way to take simple actions to make a positive change in themselves and to help wildlife.

Rachel is the author of the children’s picture book, If You Were A Bear (Sequoia Natural History Association, 2008), and the narrative oral history, Speaking of Bears (FalconGuides, 2015). She holds a PhD in wildlife ecology and is the author of several scientific and popular articles about wildlife.

These days, she lives in El Portal with her husband and two children and works as the branch chief of wildlife at Yosemite National Park. During her nine years at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Rachel oversaw the bear management program.